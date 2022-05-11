scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Pawar should guide CM on state matters: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray needs Pawar's advice. There are plenty of problems confronting Maharashtra, be it farmers' crisis or woes of common citizens. A seasoned and senior leader like Pawar should guide Thackeray on matters of Maharashtra.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 11, 2022 2:28:11 am
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar should stop worrying about the Centre and focus on problems confronting Maharashtra, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He added, “The situation in Maharashtra is a cause of great concern. Whether it relates to misuse of sedition charges against elected representatives or any individual subjected to harassment for questioning the policies, Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) is ruthlessly misusing the power.

It is time for Pawar to concentrate on state affairs.”

On independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana being charged under sedition, Fadnavis said, “Is this acceptable in a democratic system? Does it not amount to brazen violation of rules?”

