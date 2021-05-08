Pawar seeks concessions for hospitality sector from CM Uddhav Thackeray

With lockdown-like curbs in place, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide concessions in electricity bills and waiver in property tax to the hospitality sector.

In a letter to the CM, Pawar said hotels and bars having FL-3 licence — a liquor licence needed to serve alcohol in hotel and restaurants — should be allowed to pay excise duty in four weeks.

He added that the Centre had announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), whose scope was extended till June 30 to cover the hospitality, leisure and sports sectors. He said the Maharashtra government must announce a similar scheme for the tourism and hospitality sectors, both of which have been hit by the curbs.