Sharad Pawar residence ‘attack’: Journalist arrested in Pune

The police have arrested a journalist in Pune in connection to the recent protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. So far, the Mumbai police have arrested 115 persons in the case, of which nine persons including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte are in police custody and will be produced in a Girgaon court Wednesday afternoon.

Confirming the development, a senior IPS officer said: “The journalist identified as Chandrakant Suryavanshi has been arrested in Pune. He is in his early thirties and runs a YouTube channel to promote Sadavarte’s propaganda.”

The police officer added that Suryavanshi was picked up early on Wednesday after his role in the mob attack was revealed during the interrogation of other accused.

At present, Sadavarte, Sachchitananda Puri, Ram Katkade, Sanket Neharkar, Ramesh Gore, Abhishek Patil, Krishnat Kore, Mohammed Tajuddin and Mandakini Pawar are in the custody of Gamdevi police.