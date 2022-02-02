Pawar realised people did not like MVA’s decision on wine, advised rollback: Fadnavis

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has realised that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and step-in shops has invited criticism from all quarters which is why he has advised the state government to roll back the decision, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

“Whether the government heeds to Pawar’s advice or not remains to be seen. But if they are sensible, they will withdraw the decision,” he said.

Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) opposition to the wine policy, Fadnavis said, “There is no question of allowing a progressive state like Maharashtra to turn into ‘madh rashtra’ (liquor state).”

Recently, Pawar had said, “There is a need to understand the difference between wine and hard liquor. But if it is not being understood and people are still opposing it, then the government should reconsider its decision.”