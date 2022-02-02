scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Pawar realised people did not like MVA’s decision on wine, advised rollback: Fadnavis

NCP chief Sharad Pawar realised people did not like Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) decision on wine.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 2, 2022 7:06:08 pm
Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave party: Sharad PawarNCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has realised that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and step-in shops has invited criticism from all quarters which is why he has advised the state government to roll back the decision, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

“Whether the government heeds to Pawar’s advice or not remains to be seen. But if they are sensible, they will withdraw the decision,” he said.

Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) opposition to the wine policy, Fadnavis said, “There is no question of allowing a progressive state like Maharashtra to turn into ‘madh rashtra’ (liquor state).”

More from Mumbai

Recently, Pawar had said, “There is a need to understand the difference between wine and hard liquor. But if it is not being understood and people are still opposing it, then the government should reconsider its decision.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement