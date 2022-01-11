Pawar meets MSRTC unions, urges staffers to call off strike

VARIOUS UNIONS of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers held a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday to discuss the ongoing workers’ strike.

While addressing the media, Pawar appealed to the staffers to resume work and said that he will take up the workers’ demands with the state government. “For the past two years, Covid-19 has caused financial hardship to MSRTC, which is connected to the common man and this has created a question mark over the existence of the organisation itself. In such a situation, the staffers should return to work immediately to avoid inconvenience to millions of passengers and also for their future and the organisation,” Pawar appealed.

The MSRTC strike entered its 76th day on Monday, with only 24,000 of the 92,666 staffers reporting for work.

The MSRTC workers have been on strike since October 27 demanding the merger of the organisation with the state government with the hope of getting the benefits of being government employees. Almost 250 bus depots in the state have been shut since November 9 till recently nearly paralysing the public transport services. The general public in rural areas who are dependent on bus services are suffering.