Pawar meets CM, discusses Maratha quota and reservation in promotions

In the backdrop of the Supreme Court striking down Maratha reservation, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence Varsha on Wednesday.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that the two leaders discussed Maratha reservation as well as quota in promotions.

This comes amid the BJP upping its ante on the issue of Maratha reservation, and the Congress – a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government – flexing its muscles over quota in promotions, which was recently scrapped by the state government.

The Covid-19 situation was also discussed in the meeting, said a leader. This was Pawar’s first meeting with the CM after he underwent a series of surgeries.

Recently, the BJP has announced that it will support the agitations held in connection to Maratha quota in the state and also actively take part in them. Maratha BJP leaders are scheduled to tour various districts in the state.

Congress, meanwhile, is likely to raise the issue of reservation in promotion in the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Last week, Congress leader and Minister Nitin Raut had demanded a stay on the decision taken by the government to scrap 33 reservation in promotions. State Congress president Nana Patole has termed the decision “unconstitutional”.