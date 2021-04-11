scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Sharad Pawar hospitalised for gallbladder surgery

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 11, 2021 8:28:44 pm
Sharad PawarNCP President Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday for a gallbladder surgery that will take place on Monday.

“Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been admitted in Breach Candy Hospital and as informed earlier, a surgery will be performed tomorrow to address his Gall Bladder ailment,” NCP spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik tweeted.

On April 3, Pawar was discharged from the same hospital after undergoing an endoscopy on March 30 night. On March 28, Pawar had complained of pain in his abdomen after which he was taken to the hospital where doctors had diagnosed a stone in his gallbladder and suggested the surgery.

