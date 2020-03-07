Ajit Pawar draws from CMP, says priority to local youth in jobs

In its CMP, the MVA had assured that a law would be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local or domicile youth and promised a fellowship to educated unemployed youth. (File) In its CMP, the MVA had assured that a law would be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local or domicile youth and promised a fellowship to educated unemployed youth. (File)

Drawing largely from the coalition government’s Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Friday announced a slew of proposals to augment industrial growth and employment opportunities for local youth in the state.

“The state government is making an all-out effort to encourage new industries to come up in the state. At the same time, it is also the policy of the state government to give priority to local candidates to get jobs in these industries. The state government intends to make a comprehensive law in this regard by correcting the flaws in the existing policy,” Pawar said.

He also announced a new Maharashtra Apprenticeship Scheme to provide employment as well as self-employment opportunities to youth who have passed Class X. “The scheme will encourage establishments to hire apprentices, and 10 lakh young educated, unemployed youth will be trained,” he said.

Under the scheme, which will be rolled out from August 15 this year, an amount equivalent to 75 per cent of the monthly stipend or Rs 5,000, whichever is less, will be paid to private establishments per month per candidate, Pawar said.

In its CMP, the MVA had assured that a law would be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local or domicile youth and promised a fellowship to educated unemployed youth.

On Friday, Pawar also announced that electricity duty has been reduced from 9.3 per cent to 7.5 per cent of the consumption charges to promote industries.

While the CMP mentioned a revision of crop insurance scheme to ensure immediate compensation, Pawar Friday said an allocation of Rs 2,034 crore had been made for a crop insurance scheme for 2020-21 fiscal.

A ministerial group, Pawar said, would be appointed to study the problems in the prevailing criteria for obtaining compensation, the complaints and delay in the process, and the points of conflict with insurance companies. The suggestions of the ministerial group will be followed-up with the Centre.

Fulfiling another promise enumerated in the CMP, Pawar said the state government will also start a women police station at every district headquarters. He also mentioned that the government was exploring options to bring in stricter laws for dispensing quick justice in the cases of atrocities against women.

The budget also made a provision of Rs 1,000 crore for an urban road scheme to upgrade, widen and beautify the main market roads under municipal corporations and councils.

Funds have been also been allocated to develop tourist destinations in the state.

While the state government earlier has announced farm loan wavier and Shiv Bhojan schemes — also parts of CMP — it allocated an additional fund of Rs 22,000 crore and Rs 150 crore for the two schemes respectively.

