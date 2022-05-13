Pawan Hans flight to support ONGC offshore ops takes off

Pawan Hans, the government-owned helicopter service, on Thursday carried out the inaugural flight of its first leased Sikorsky S-76D helicopter to meet Oil and Natural Gas Commission’s offshore operations.

The flight was flagged off from ONGC Juhu Helibase, Mumbai, by Pankaj Kumar, Director, Offshore ONGC and Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Hans Ltd. Pawan Hans has been supporting ONGC’s offshore task at Mumbai and other locations such as Rajahmundry, Porbandar for over 35 years.

Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans said that Pawan Hans has introduced new helicopter type with the state-of-the- art 5th generation technology relevant for the Indian market.

The S-76D is a new helicopter platform type that will enhance Air operations.

The helicopter is fitted with Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EPGWS), TCAS and AIS transponder and has advance glass cockpit.