scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Pawan Hans flight to support ONGC offshore ops takes off

The flight was flagged off from ONGC Juhu Helibase, Mumbai, by Pankaj Kumar, Director, Offshore ONGC and Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Hans Ltd.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 13, 2022 12:13:40 am
S-76D uses 5th generation technology. (Courtesy: Pawan Hans)

Pawan Hans, the government-owned helicopter service, on Thursday carried out the inaugural flight of its first leased Sikorsky S-76D helicopter to meet Oil and Natural Gas Commission’s offshore operations.

The flight was flagged off from ONGC Juhu Helibase, Mumbai, by Pankaj Kumar, Director, Offshore ONGC and Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Hans Ltd. Pawan Hans has been supporting ONGC’s offshore task at Mumbai and other locations such as Rajahmundry, Porbandar for over 35 years.

Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans said that Pawan Hans has introduced new helicopter type with the state-of-the- art 5th generation technology relevant for the Indian market.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The S-76D is a new helicopter platform type that will enhance Air operations.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

The helicopter is fitted with Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EPGWS), TCAS and AIS transponder and has advance glass cockpit.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement