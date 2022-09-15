Patra chawl redevelopment: Flats not delivered yet, buyers protest at MHADA

Nearly 1,700 homebuyers of the saleable component of Patra Chawl Goregoan, staged a protest at MHADA head office, in Mumbai’s Bandra East on Wednesday against the delay in possession of ready flats from more than eight years. They demanded immediate possession of their apartments.

These buyers had booked their flats through private developers — namely Kalpataru, Ekta and Sangam Lifespaces, which were implementing the project in the saleable portion of the controversial Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The flats have been booked since 2012 and the buyers were promised possession by 2016. However, the tussle between the MHADA and developers resulted in a delay in handing possession of their flats, the homebuyers said.

Madhu Parasampuria, a homebuyer, said despite paying 95 per cent of the cost to the developers and full stamp duty, GST and registration fees to the government, she has no word when she will get possession of her flat. “The delay in possession has resulted in parents losing out on spending quality time with families,” Parasampuria said.

Capt. Santosh Rele, another homebuyer, said in July 2021, the Maharashtra government, through a government resolution, had directed the MHADA to sign consent terms with the developers. “It has been fourteen months since and the housing authority has failed to do so. We are in extreme hardship,” he said.

The buildings raised as a sale component in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project have been completed and are standing tall for the last few years. The buyers who booked under construction flats since 2012 have been helplessly awaiting their dream homes for no fault of theirs. They have been compelled to pay EMIs on 95 per cent payments made to the developers and have simultaneously been paying house rents despite not getting possession.