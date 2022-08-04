Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

After questioning Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in custody for four days, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed that a fresh trail of proceeds of crime of Rs 2.25 crore was revealed to be linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in a northern suburb of Mumbai. The ED had last week said that Raut and his family were direct beneficiaries of Rs 1.06 crore linked to the case.

The additional amount allegedly revealed in the last four days includes Rs 1.17 crore paid in cash transactions to land owners from whom Raut bought the land in Alibag. The remaining Rs 1.08 crore was found to have been received in the bank accounts of Raut’s wife, Varsha, the ED claimed. Varsha has been summoned by the ED.

The court noted that there has been “remarkable progress” in the case and sent Raut to custody of the ED till Monday. The agency had sought the leader’s custody for eight more days.

The ED had arrested Raut post midnight on Monday. On Thursday, it claimed that a fresh trail of proceeds of crime has been revealed.

“In the past four days, several documents were recovered. While investigating those, it was found that certain amounts were paid by unrelated persons in the bank accounts of the accused’s wife (Varsha Raut). The entire amount deposited in that particular period is Rs 1.08 crore. There is no explanation given on why these huge amounts were deposited in her bank accounts,” Special Public Prosecutors Hiten Venegavkar and Kavita Patil submitted.

The ED case relates to Patra Chawl, where it is claimed that instead of providing houses for displaced residents, directors of HDIL and others cheated them. It is alleged that the total amount of Rs 1,039.70 crore was received in the accounts of HDIL and Guru Ashish Constructions, of which Rs 112 crore was received by Pravin Raut.

Kept in a room with no ventilation: Raut

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut was asked by the court if he had any complaints of ill treatment against ED officers. The MP told the court that after interrogation, he was kept in a room with no ventilation. Raut said he has heart ailments and experienced discomfort. The ED told the court that its entire building had AC, including the room Raut was kept in. Raut said he could not see the AC. The court directed ED to arrange a room with natural ventilation.— ENS