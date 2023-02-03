scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Patra Chawl case: HC to hear ED plea against Sanjay Raut’s bail on February 18

After a special court granted bail to the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP on November 9, 2022, the ED appealed the order in the high court the same day, but it refused to cancel the relief.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin R Borkar will hear the matter . (File photo)
The Bombay High Court on Friday said it would hear on February 18 a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut in the Patra Chawl case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin R Borkar will hear the matter. The money-laundering case is linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik recused himself on November 25, 2022, from hearing the application stating that it would not be appropriate for him to take up the matter. Additional solicitor-general Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, mentioned the plea before Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on November 28 and sought an urgent hearing.

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut?

After a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court granted Raut bail on November 9, 2022, the ED moved the high court the same day seeking cancellation of the bail. However, the court refused to suspend the bail order and cleared the way for his release from jail.

On November 10, the court sought a response from Raut and allowed the ED to amend its plea. Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31, 2022. In his bail plea filed on September 7, 2022, the Sena leader claimed that the case had been filed to crush the opposition faced by Maharashtra’s ruling party.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 16:05 IST
Buttler frustrated but understands why players opting franchise cricket over national duty

