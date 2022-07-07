Patole meets Sonia, seeks action against MLAs for skipping floor test, cross-voting in LC polls

The Congress high command has taken a stern view of 11 party MLAs, who were conspicuous by their absence during the trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday and the way MPCC working president Chandrakant Handore was defeated in the June 20 legislative council elections.

Shinde received support of 164 legislators during the trust vote, while the ousted Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress was also a part, got 99 votes.

Summoned to Delhi on Thursday evening, Congress state president Nana Patole met the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi with complaints against some leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, for being absent during the floor test sought by the BJP-backed CM Shinde and alleged cross-voting during the council polls.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were also present at Sonia’s residence when Patole met her.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patole said, “We met Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and discussed about the political situation in the state, our organisational structure and discipline.”

Handore, who was defeated despite being the Congress’s first preference candidate, had called on Rahul along with state Congress working president Naseem Khan on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the party’s top brass summoned Patole and enquired about Handores defeat and why 11 MLAs, including former ministers Chavan and Vijay Vadettiwar, stayed away from the trust vote. They claimed that the Congress MLAs were late in reaching the Assembly. The Congress high command in the national capital was upset over so many MLAs reaching the Assembly late, thereby missing the trust vote, despite a whip.

Handore said, “I was the first preference candidate in the MLC polls on June 20. The party had said I must get a quota of 29 votes though I required 27. However, there were a lot of dirty tricks played and seven persons cross-voted. I had given a list of 29 MLAs which was changed by our leaders. The second candidate, Bhai Jagtap was asked to get votes from other groups. But he took my votes because of which my share of votes were reduced and I faced defeat. I told Rahulji that this is a serious matter and they (the high command) agreed to send a disciplinary committee (to inquire into the cross voting).”

Handore and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were the two Congress candidates for the MLC polls. The Congress had 44 MLAs and did not have enough quota because of which they did not want the remaining votes to be wasted. Hence, they made Jagtap contest the polls.

Handore is a Dalit and Jagtap a Maratha. Political observors said the loss of a Dalit face has sent a very bad signal and created an unfavourable image for the Congress. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has also demanded action against those who voted for Jagtap. Congress leaders said Sonia will send a committee to investigate the two lapses.

On Handores complaint to the high command, Patole said, “They (the top brass) are quite serious about the indiscipline in the party.”

Congress sources said though the party was not mulling immediate action against the “errant” legislators, they may be kept away from key party assignments in the future.

With no word of action against cross-voters from the party leadership, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday termed Handore’s defeat as “shocking” which could sent a “wrong message” to the Dalit community.

Interestingly, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat were not present at the meeting convened by Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is also upset at Maharashtra leaders for not following directives to oppose the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar during the last Cabinet meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)