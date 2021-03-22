Patil to Pawar: Seek Deshmukh resignation

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Pawar should stop behaving like Deshmukh's defence lawyer and seek the resignation of the tainted minister and avoid embarrassment to the government and the people of Maharashtra. (File)

The BJP on Monday targeted NCP president Sharad Pawar for ‘defending’ Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the matter regarding the claims made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Pawar should stop behaving like Deshmukh’s defence lawyer and seek the resignation of the tainted minister and avoid embarrassment to the government and the people of Maharashtra.

Patil alleged that Pawar and his party leaders have been trying to instil doubts in the minds of people regarding the entire episode.

“First they questioned the genuineness of the letter since the first copy did not have a signature, they said that Param Bir Singh did meet them and mentioned the episode but did not explicitly talk of money transfer by Anil Deshmukh, then they said Param Bir Singh is under pressure from the central agencies, then they said that Anil Deshmukh was in hospital when he is supposed to have met Sachin Waze, but all claims fall flat after the petition filed by Param Bir Singh in the Supreme Court,” he said.

“If indeed Param Bir Singh did not write the letter, why would he move the Supreme Court and seek relief? Pawar must answer the people of Maharashtra,” the BJP leader said.