scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down

Underplaying Patil’s remarks, Fadnavis, while concluding the day-long conclave, said: “In any government, there is always only one CM who is the leader. Accordingly, Eknath Shinde is the CM and the leader of the newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 1:57:17 am
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Chandrakant Patil, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday clarified that Eknath Shinde is the leader of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. The remark came soon after state party president Chandrakant Patil said that BJP had made Shinde the CM with a “heavy heart”.

Addressing the BJP state executive at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Patil, in the inaugural speech, said: “It was with a heavy heart that BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”

“The decision had to be taken to convey right message… For this Fadnavis, who was the claimant of the CM post, sacrificed, which is laudable,” he added.

Soon, the video of Patil making the statement went viral on social media, creating a flutter. The BJP went into damage control mode by withdrawing the video from all platforms and also ordering an internal probe on how it was leaked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Underplaying Patil’s remarks, Fadnavis, while concluding the day-long conclave, said: “In any government, there is always only one CM who is the leader. Accordingly, Eknath Shinde is the CM and the leader of the newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.”

More from Mumbai

“When Shinde’s name was announced for the CM’s post, it had shocked BJP workers. Patil was conveying the initial sentiments of the BJP workers. It was not meant to demean Shinde,” he added. Fadnavis also said, “When Shinde, along with Sena rebels, walked out of MVA, nothing was certain. He took a giant step to preserve Bal Thackeray’s ideology. And the 50 MLAs who followed him, left the government to join the Opposition. Therefore, we rightly decided to honour Shinde with leadership and the CM’s post.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement