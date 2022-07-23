After Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart, Fadnavis clarifies, ‘he is leader of new alliance’

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday clarified that Eknath Shinde is the leader of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. The remark came soon after state party president Chandrakant Patil said that BJP had made Shinde the CM with a “heavy heart”.

Addressing the BJP state executive at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Patil, in the inaugural speech, said: “It was with a heavy heart that BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”

“The decision had to be taken to convey right message… For this Fadnavis, who was the claimant of the CM post, sacrificed, which is laudable,” he added.

Soon, the video where Patil could be seen making the statement went viral on social media, creating a flutter. The BJP went into the damage control mode by withdrawing the video from all platforms and also ordering an internal probe on how it was leaked.

Underplaying Patil’s remarks, Fadnavis, while concluding the day-long conclave, said: “In any government, there is always only one CM who is the leader. Accordingly, Eknath Shinde is the CM and the leader of the newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.”

“When Shinde’s name was announced for the CM’s post, it had shocked BJP workers. Patil was conveying the initial sentiments of the BJP workers. It was not meant to demean Shinde,” he added.

Fadnavis further said, “When Shinde, along with Sena rebels, walked out of MVA, nothing was certain. He took a giant step to preserve Bal Thackeray’s ideology. And the 50 MLAs who followed him, left the government to join the Opposition. Therefore, we rightly decided to honour Shinde with leadership and the CM’s post.”

Maintaining that Maharashtra now has a “Hindutva” government in the real sense, Fadnavis said, “Our definition of Hindutva is inclusive, accommodating people across caste, community and religion. But at the same time, there is no room for appeasement of any religion.”

He claimed that initially, BJP had decided not to join the government and instead wanted to work from outside. “But our central leadership believed it would be unconstitutional… For a karyakarta like me, what can be a greater honour than to have your top leaders trusting you in running and providing stability to the government.”

Fadnavis asked BJP leaders and workers to have fewer expectations in the next two-and-a-half years (remainder of the term of the Assembly) and work to get a massive majority in the next elections. “During struggle, we stood united. Now, we have to keep our aspirations aside and work with greater dedication.”

Defining the alliance as “Narendra Modi’s sainik and Bal Thackeray’s sainik”, Fadnavis said, “The change in Maharashtra was not for power but to restore good governance.”

“During the MVA tenure, nobody knew who was ruling. The emphasis was on stalling every development project initiated by the Centre and BJP. Instead, MVA promoted corruption,” he added.

On the delay in Cabinet expasion, Fadnavis said, “It is high on our agenda. We will not run the government with just the CM and deputy CM.”

Cautioning party workers to be practical, Fadnavis said, “…it will not be possible to fulfill every individual’s aspirations… There may be individuals who are capable but they may not get ministerial berths or posts of MLC. Somebody always has to sacrifice. We should bear in mind we are in BJP because of our commitment to its ideology. Once ideology is compromised, it ushers the end of any organisation.”

“We have seen this happening in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena. It faced revolt when it compromised its core agenda.” He claimed that “BJP had never promised him (Thackeray) power share (rotational CM’s post) as was cited by him.”

He also urged party workers to exercise caution, as the “Opposition will built a new narrative of BJP trying to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra”. “When they lose, they coin such imaginary issues… No one can ever separate Mumbai from the state. We are committed to Marathi manoos, Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he added.

On Patil’s video being leaked, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “His address was meant for party workers. We will find out how the video clipping was leaked and who did it… Also, it was not meant to attack the CM as is being projected.”

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar said in Pune, “Patil’s remark was an internal matter of BJP. Whether they took the decision keeping stone on chest or head is their look out.”