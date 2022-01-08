Patil asks BJP workers to file complaints against Patole for questioning Amit Shah over PM security breach

STATE BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Friday urged party workers to file cases against Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in every village for questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah over PM Narendra Modi’s security breach that left him stranded on a Punjab highway recently.

Patil was addressing the media in Mumbai on Friday. “PM’s security lapse in Punjab is a matter of concern. But Patole is politicising it by dragging the Union Home Minister in it…I direct all BJP workers to file cases against Patole across Maharashtra.”

“The state government served a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane to share details about son Nitesh at the police station…so when a Congress leader drags Amit Shah’s name without any evidence, why shouldn’t we file cases against Patole across Maharashtra?”

Patole had said a day ago, “A PM’s visit is always planned at least 15 days in advance. All the security arrangement is with SPG which comes under the Home Ministry…the lapse in PM’s security should be addressed by Amit Shah who holds that portfolio.”