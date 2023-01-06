Patient stabs 2 doctors at Maharashtra hospital

A patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Thursday, said police. Another doctor suffered injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague and was attacked with the knife.

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Pavan Bansod told PTI that the patient was admitted in the surgery department of the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of self-inflicted injuries in his stomach. “The incident took place around 9 pm when two resident doctors were on round of the surgery department,” he added.

“The patient, who was holding a knife used to cut fruits, asked the doctors if they would like to eat fruits. The doctors in turn asked the patient to allow them to examine his injured stomach, but he refused,” Bansod said.

After sometime when the doctors returned to see the patient, he attacked one of them with the knife on his lower jaw bone. The other physician suffered injury in his finger when he came to the rescue of his colleague, said the SP. Bansod said a FIR was being lodged in connection to the incident.

In a statement, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, “A patient out of nowhere assaulted and stabbed first-year resident Jebastine Paul Adwin with a knife and injured him badly.” While Paul had to undergo a surgery, the other doctor who was injured is stable, said the association members.

MARD will hold a protest at GMC in Yavatmal on Friday.