scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Pastor held in Navi Mumbai for molesting minor girls at shelter home

The Child Welfare Committee received a letter alleging that girls were being molested at the home following which they visited the place and found 45 children staying in two rooms, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 12:03:59 pm
Pastor molest minor girl | Navi MumbaiOne of the girls, aged 14, said she was molested since June 21. So far, three girls have revealed their ordeal, investigators said. They are trying to ascertain if more girls were abused. (file)

A 55-year-old pastor was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police Friday for allegedly molesting three minor girls at a shelter home, officers said. The girls, who hail from poor families, were staying at the shelter home run by the church, the police said, adding that the pastor had touched them inappropriately on the pretext of applying balm.

According to the police, the pastor was arrested following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC had received a letter alleging that the girls were being molested at the home following which they visited the place and found 45 children staying in two unhygienic rooms, officers said. The children were subsequently shifted to other shelter homes.

“We have learnt that the pastor would call girls to his room and, under the pretext of applying balm or oil, he would touch them inappropriately. When the girls protested, the pastor would claim that it is for spiritual reasons,” an officer said.

More from Mumbai

One of the girls, aged 14, said she was molested since June 21. So far, three girls have revealed their ordeal, investigators said. They are trying to ascertain if more girls were abused. The pastor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) 2012, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:03:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Suhas Palshikar writes

As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflected gender parity

Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflected gender parity

Premium
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement