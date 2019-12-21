Passport returned, Medha Patkar collects details of nine cases against her

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar. (PTI) Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar. (PTI)

Days after Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar returned her passport to the Mumbai Regional Passport Office (RPO), she is busy gathering documents regarding the various cases registered against her across the country for submission to the RPO. Patkar had returned her passport on December 9 after receiving a showcause notice from the RPO in October.

In the showcause notice, the RPO had asked her why her passport should not be impounded considering that she had failed to disclose information regarding pendency of nine cases against her in Madhya Pradesh while applying for passport renewal. The passport was issued to her in March 2017, for a 10-year period.

In response to the notice, the activist had in November sought time to get documents from the courts and the police. However, early December, she received a letter from the RPO asking her to return her passport within seven days.

“I have returned the passport but there has not been any further intimation from the passport office. I have been trying to get documents regarding the cases registered against me but it is not easy. In certain cases, RTI applications have been filed the procure the paperwork so that the same can be submitted to the passport office,” Patkar told The Indian Express. She added that the cases are related to non-violent and peaceful agitations.

The two-page showcause notice reportedly mentioned nine FIRs that had been registered against her in several districts of Madhya Pradesh between 1996 to 2017. The notice had come after a journalist filed a complaint in June, stating that Patkar had obtained her passport by concealing and suppressing material facts from the RPO Mumbai.

