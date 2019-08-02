Mumbai: Passenger drives ailing driver to hospital after he falls sick en route

MANY WOMEN in her situation would have suspected a ruse and pressed the panic button. When her taxi driver complained of a severe headache and parked the car on the shoulder of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on a dark night, Megha Jain Modi had three options — disbelieve him, quickly get out of the cab and call the police, believe him but leave him to his fate and find another way to get home, or believe him and help him. She chose the last one.

Advertising

Two months later, taxi driver Rajendra Singh says that if it was not for his passenger who kept her wits about her, it could have well turned out differently for him.

“If she hadn’t been there that day, I might have lain in the car for hours without any help, not knowing whether I would make it,” he said.

On May 20, Jain Modi (35), who works for a private equity firm, had hired a taxi from Mumbai to Pune and was travelling along with her niece, who had an interview at a law school there. After wrapping up the interview, the niece caught a flight to Delhi while Jain Modi booked a taxi to return to Mumbai.

Advertising

For the first one hour though, they drove around Pune city after the 48-year-old Singh mistakenly took a wrong turn. It was 7.30 pm by the time they finally entered the expressway.

When they neared Lonavala, Singh asked to stop at a food court for a cup of coffee. Jain Modi, who was hesitant about making the stop in the first place to avoid any more delays on the way home, stayed in the car. “When the driver did not return for over 25 minutes, I went looking for him. After I spotted him, he said that he had a bad headache,” she said.

They resumed the journey, but less than 10 minutes later, Singh had to stop after the pain became unbearable. Saying he couldn’t go any further, Singh told Jain Modi that he would need to lie down on the front seat for a few minutes.

With the darkness rapidly increasing and Singh’s condition showing no improvement, Jain Modi was in a dilemma.

“I could neither have left the driver there because he was in really bad shape, nor could we have left the car behind because it belonged to a rental agency. It was completely dark and we were in the middle of the expressway. The only logical thing to do was to drive the car myself,” she recalled.

She asked Singh to lie down at the back and got behind the wheel. Just as they were about to enter Mumbai around 11 pm, Singh complained of chest pain. “It felt as though someone was squeezing my heart,” he recalled.

Fearing he might be having a heart attack, Jain Modi thought quickly and decided to drive him to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East. Doctors there ran a few tests on Singh and assured him he was not suffering a heart attack. Jain Modi stayed with him till his family arrived an hour later. The next day, Singh’s family transferred him to a government hospital.

“We couldn’t afford to pay Rs 5,000 per day at Holy Spirit Hospital. I spent three days at the government hospital and was discharged,” said Singh, who attributed the chest pain to extreme stress due to a property dispute.

After a few days rest, Singh is back to work. He doesn’t forget though that things could have turned out very differently had he been alone in the car that night. Singh, who has been working as a driver since 1989, is now at his village on a month-long break after his health scare.