A week since inauguration, passenger count on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 crosses 1 million-mark

Since the inauguration of the Phase 2 of Mumbai Metro’s Lines 2A and 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 and the commencement of commercial operations from the next day, more than 10 lakh commuters have availed the services, showed figures. The total ridership on these lines has also crossed the 1 million-mark, said officials.

The two lines, a total of 35 km, are now fully operational and connected with Metro Line 1 (Versova and Ghatkopar via Andheri), creating the first Metro network in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In addition, because of its connectivity with the railway line through Metro 1, millions of Mumbaikars have benefited from it.

Officials said the total ridership of the Metro Lines 2A and 7 (both phases) now stands at 1,00,03,270. Notably, the first phase, a 20 km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, was commissioned on April 2, 2022. The two lines have 22 trains and 245 metro services that run on a daily basis since January 20.

A total of 20,000 plus Mumbai 1 cards issued till date

Mumbai 1 is a common mobility card for all travel needs. The card is convenient for commuters as it helps one to travel seamlessly. It can be used in all Metros across India and all city buses in Mumbai.

The Mumbai 1 card can buy Metro, BEST bus tickets and can also be used for shopping. People can get these cards from the Metro ticket counters.

The Mumbai 1 card offers a 5 per cent to 10 per cent discount on every trip Monday to Saturday and a 10 per cent discount on Sundays and holidays.

75k+ users downloaded Mumbai 1 Application

As many as 75,739 users (61,742 Android and 13,997 IOS) downloaded the Mumbai-1 mobile application on their devices. Commuters can generate QR codes for tickets for their estimated distance through this application.

SVR. Srinivas, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The Mumbai 1 card and the mobile phone application is an advanced step for seamless travel for Mumbaikars. Now, Metro is not just a means of transport, it’s becoming the new lifeline. People are now switching their mode of transport from private vehicles to the eco-friendly Metro trains.”