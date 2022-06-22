Party with Maharashtra CM, Shinde should return & speak to him, say Sena workers

Anger, disbelief and frustration were writ large on the faces of Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai following reports of senior Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelling and landing in Surat with over 30 party MLAs.

Many party workers, including senior leaders, gathered at Shiv Sena Bhavan and outside the chief minister’s residence Varsha in a show of solidarity with party president and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Most of the MLAs who visited Varsha for a meeting called by Thackeray refused to speak to the media. However, many workers deemed Shinde’s move as an act of betrayal.

A women Shiv Sainik outside the Sena Bhavan broke down. “Whatever happens, all party workers are with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and those who have betrayed him and the party will not be forgiven,” she said.

Many of those present said that Sena will emerge triumphant from this crisis. “The whole of Maharashtra is with Uddhav saheb and the party. Sena has seen many such rebels and crisis situations. We have recovered strongly… We have Uddhav saheb’s capable leadership and he has our support,” said Anil Kokil, former Sena corporator from Lalbaug-Parel.

Many Sena workers said that instead of rebelling, Shinde should have spoken to the party chief and not left the party, which will ultimately help the Opposition. “Now also, he should come back and talk to the Shiv Sena chief. The Opposition will take advantage of such a situation,” said a party worker.

Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “The party workers feel that if Shinde had any issues, then he should have communicated with party leaders in any manner he wished to and should have sorted them out. But he has gone to another state and gone incommunicado. This is disheartening for the cadre and there is too much outrage against him.”

Speaking to the media, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar broke down and said, “I will not speak on whether MLAs are with Shinde saheb or not… our party chief Uddhav saheb is capable of handling the situation… Balasaheb Thackeray is also getting hurt…”

“Every 10 years, we have to face to such situations… this is disheartening. Every time, while leaving the party, similar accusations were made even when Balasaheb was alive. I don’t know whether he (Shinde) will go or not but the melodrama that is going on since yesterday is distressing to all the Shiv Sainiks.”