Party praises Rahul’s ‘humility’, attacks Modi, Shah: Ego, arrogance have been dealt big blow, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the “humility” with which he responded to his party’s victory in multiple states in the recent Assembly elections. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Advertising

The BJP, Sena’s long-time ally in the state and Centre, refused to respond to the article.

The editorial stated, “After the victory of the Congress in the Hindi heartland, Rahul Gandhi has accepted the verdicts in the three states with humility”.

This is not the first time the Congress president has been praised by the Sena mouthpiece. Earlier, after the Congress’s improved showing in Gujarat elections, the paper had praised Rahul Gandhi and carried the headline, “Brother, you have won…”.

Advertising

“It has been one year since Rahul Gandhi was appointed the Congress president. Through the wins in the three states, he has succeeded in pulling the party out of the cycle of depression. From BJP’s workers to top leaders like Modi-Shah, they were all criticising Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the president of the party and equating it with Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of dissolving the Congress. They were daily offering tributes to the nation’s oldest party. Rahul Gandhi has given a befiting reply to all these people. Those who were offering tributes to Congress have suddenly turned deaf and dumb,” the editorial stated.

Saamana said the BJP’s rank and file believed that Modi was the “13th avatar of Lord Vishnu and Shah was the original Chanakya”. “Therefore, for the next 500 years, these two brave soldiers would not be defeated. Their bhakts believed that the two brave soldiers will continue to take new avatars and continue to reign…,” it said.

Stating that it didn’t want to identify “the Pandavas and Kauravas in the Mahabharats of five states”, the Sena said, “In these states, injustice and dishonest have been defeated. Ego and arrogance have been dealt a big blow.”

“Rahul accepted the victories with humility. He thanked the outgoing chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. Modi… does not even acknowledge BJP stalwarts… ,” stated Saamana.