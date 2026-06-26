‘Party doesn’t agree’: NCP says MLA’s triple talaq statement ‘personal opinion’

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Three days after ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sana Malik countered ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the central government has cancelled instant talaq and not triple talaq, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday clarified that the statement made by Malik is her personal opinion and that his party does not agree with it.
On June 23, BJP MLA Devyani Pharande raised a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly on the issues of the Uniform Civil Code and triple talaq. Speaking on this, Sana Malik noted that the “Talaq-e-Hasan” and “Talaq-e-Ahsan” methods of divorce are practiced in the Muslim community. She stated in the Assembly that “Talaq-e-Biddat” is a method of instant divorce and is merely a custom, not practiced here; therefore, she argued that the government abolished something that was already non-existent. She had said that triple talaq has not been abolished only thr instant talaq has been.
The NCP has now issued a clarification on this matter. “The party stands firmly for women’s rights, setting aside caste, religion, or creed. The party believes that no woman should live under the constant threat of having her marital relationship unfairly terminated unilaterally. Therefore, the clarification states that the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding triple talaq and the law passed by Parliament are supreme, and everyone must comply with them,” said the statement issued by Tatkare.
However, in the clarification posted on the social media platform X, Tatkare concluded by stating that Sana Malik has the freedom of speech according to the Constitution, and that the remarks represented her personal stance.
BJP MLA Farande had given reference to Pakistan while discussing polygamy. Speaking to reporters later, Malik had said “The discussion was primarily about issues related to women, family matters, and divorce. During the debate, BJP MLA Devayani Farande referred to Pakistan and stated that certain laws concerning polygamy are implemented there. In response, I said that Pakistan should not be used as a reference point to guide Indian Muslims.”
“If any guidance is to be given, it should come from the Quran, because Pakistan itself follows principles that it derives from Islamic teachings. Therefore, if someone wishes to cite a reference, they should cite the Quranic source rather than Pakistan. As Muslims and as Indians, we have nothing to do with Pakistan, nor do we consider Pakistan an ideological model,” Malik said.
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