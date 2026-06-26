‘Party doesn’t agree’: NCP says MLA’s triple talaq statement ‘personal opinion’

Three days after ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sana Malik countered ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the central government has cancelled instant talaq and not triple talaq, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday clarified that the statement made by Malik is her personal opinion and that his party does not agree with it.

On June 23, BJP MLA Devyani Pharande raised a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly on the issues of the Uniform Civil Code and triple talaq. Speaking on this, Sana Malik noted that the “Talaq-e-Hasan” and “Talaq-e-Ahsan” methods of divorce are practiced in the Muslim community. She stated in the Assembly that “Talaq-e-Biddat” is a method of instant divorce and is merely a custom, not practiced here; therefore, she argued that the government abolished something that was already non-existent. She had said that triple talaq has not been abolished only thr instant talaq has been.