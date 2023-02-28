scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Parts of Mumbai to face water cut, low water pressure on March 2-3

Parts of Mumbai — wards N and S under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which covers Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg areas in the eastern suburbs — will face water cut along with low water pressure for 24 hours between March 2 and 3, said civic officials.

Parts of Mumbai to face water cut, low water pressure on March 2-3
Parts of Mumbai — wards N and S under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which covers Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg areas in the eastern suburbs — will face water cut along with low water pressure for 24 hours between March 2 and 3, said civic officials.

“The BMC will undertake repair works for connecting its 1,200 mm and 900 mm water valve at Quarry Road in Bhandup (west). Due to aforementioned work, water supply will be stopped from Thursday midnight (March 2) till Friday midnight (March 3)… Residents are, therefore, urged to use water cautiously,” reads a statement issued by BMC.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 03:39 IST
Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards

