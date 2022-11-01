scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Parts of Mumbai, Thane to face 10 pc water supply cut for next 10 days

MUMBAI AND several parts of Thane district will face water supply cut between November 1 and 10 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to carry out repair works in the pneumatic gate system installed within the Pise Dam, officials said on Monday.

Pise Dam is a low-water reservoir that stores and channelises water from the Bhatsa Lake, which is one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai.

The Pise reservoir also supplies water to several industrial and residential pockets across Thane.

The BMC issued a statement on Monday, saying that the work for replacing air bladders in the pneumatic gate system at the Pise Dam will be carried out from Tuesday (November 1) to Thursday (November 10), and water supply to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and BMC’s Thane and the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will get affected during this period. There will be a 10 per cent water supply cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi, it said.

The BMC has thus appealed to the residents to use water cautiously in the next 10 days.

