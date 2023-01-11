Parts of Maharashtra to experience cold wave at the weekend

Parts of northern and central Maharashtra are set to experience a cold wave at the weekend with chances of both the maximum and minimum temperatures falling below the average, officials said Wednesday.

A cold wave is a spell of cool weather that affects a large area in a particular span of time. These waves are generally caused by ice-cold winds blowing from northern India, which lead to a drastic drop in the temperature. Experts said that the anticipated cold-wave would be caused by chilly and icy winds that would blow over the western parts of India from the Himalayas.

“Between January 15 and 18, parts of Vidarbha, Pune, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nashik may experience very low temperatures. The minimum (night) temperature in several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, is already being recorded in single digits. During this period, we can expect the mercury levels to dip further,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services Private Limited.

Palawat said that Mumbai would comparatively record higher temperature than the rest of the state.

“The minimum temperature in Mumbai will hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius, which is also below the average and may not fall further. The primary cause of the cold wave is the chilly northern winds that have started to blow from the Himalayas towards the western part of the country. The western disturbances are also over, so there is no obstruction for these winds now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert saying that Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik will experience the coolest temperatures during the cold wave, since they are located in the state’s northernmost end. Districts in central Maharashtra like Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur and Solapur, will be moderately affected, while Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Thane will experience minimal effects.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai, recorded in the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, showed 17 degrees Celsius while the Colaba reading showed 20 degrees Celsius. Weather experts stated that the minimum temperature would hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius during the week and may drop further at the weekend.