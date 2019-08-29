Mumbai: Parts of five roads to become ‘no parking’ zones from August 30

COME AUGUST 30, parts of five arterial roads across the city will be made into “no parking” zones.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed the pilot project on Maharshi Karve Road, Gokhale Road, S V Road, New Link Road and LBS Road.

Soon, signboards will be put up informing the nearest pay and parking lots to ensure the effective implementation of the new no parking zones, said officials from the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA).

A 3-km stretch from Churchgate station to Opera House on Maharshi Karve Road, the stretch from Portuguese Church to L J Junction on Gokhale Road, 1.5-km stretch from Kalpataru to Nirmal Lifestyle on LBS Road, 6-km stretch from the airport in Juhu to Oshiwara River on S V Road and 2-km stretch from D N Nagar Metro station to Oshiwara River on New Link Road will be named no parking zones.

Also, no parking will be allowed in a 50 m area on each side of BEST bus stops on these stretches.

“The assistant municipal commissioners of all the 24 wards have been asked to put up signboards informing the commuters about these parking lots and to curb illegal parking on the roadside,” said an official from MPA.

In June, the BMC had started imposing Rs 10,000 as fine on vehicle owners if are they caught parking in a 500-m area around parking lots.