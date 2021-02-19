Partly cloudy skies, light rain likely in Mumbai today: IMD

Light rain and heavy wind were recorded in Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening.(Representational Image)

MUMBAI WILL see partly cloudy skies with possibility of light rain and thunder in the evening over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The weather bureau has forecast cloudy sky in the city for the next 48 hours. The IMD has issued thunderstorm and rain alert for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar for Friday.

Light rainfall was also recorded in Goregaon and Andheri, accompanied with high wind speed on Thursday evening.

Farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures to protect their standing crops and store harvest under safe shelters, as lightning, thunder and windy conditions will prevail in these three days, the IMD has warned.

“There will be low-level easterly winds, bringing moisture, interacting with a trough present at lower levels between Kerala and north Madhya Maharashtra. There is a cyclonic circulation lying over north Madhya Maharashtra. Under the influence of these weather systems, light to moderate-intensity rainfall over fairly widespread places across Vidarbha, Marathwada and some pockets of Madhya Maharashtra will occur…” said IMD officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.