Parties make an issue of rape cases to gain political mileage: Shiv Sena

Days after the gangrape of a minor in Thane, Shiv Sena on Saturday attacked the BJP for allegedly politicising rape cases in the state to gain political mileage.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the silence of BJP leaders on the molestation of a woman party worker in BJP corporator’s office in Mumbai shows its double standards.

Terming such politics as disgusting, Sena said: “When rape cases come to the fore, political parties make an issue out of it to gain political mileage.”

It added that the police took prompt action in the rape cases in Sakinaka and Thane and arrested the accused immediately.

“However, why is the Opposition turning a blind eye to it and throwing mud at the police?” asked the editorial.

It also took a dig at BJP over the molestation of a party worker in a BJP corporator’s office.

“…a BJP office-bearer molested a woman party worker in a BJP corporator’s office… In this case, all BJP leaders are keeping quiet… people, who shed tears in cases of Sakinaka and Thane, did not shed tears in this incident. It shows their double standards,” said Sena.