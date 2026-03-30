Partial opening of Metro Lines 9, 2B on April 3

On Metro Line 2B, which connects Mandlae in Mankhurd to DN Nagar in Andheri, five stations on a 5.39-km stretch including station slike Mandale, Mankhurd, BSNL Metro, Shivaji Chowk and Diamond Garden will be opened in the first phase.

Mumbai will see the partial inauguration of Metro Line 9 and Line 2B on April 3, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar set to preside over the event.

The ceremony will also mark the launch of tunnelling work for the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project and the groundbreaking of the long-pending pod taxi project in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The opening of select stretches on both Metro corridors had been anticipated since December 2025 but was pushed back due to the model code of conduct, an incident on Metro Line 4 and the state Budget session.

The 13.5-km line 9 connects Dahisar to Mira Bhayander.