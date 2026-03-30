Partial opening of Metro Lines 9, 2B on April 3

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Mumbai will see the partial inauguration of Metro Line 9 and Line 2B on April 3, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar set to preside over the event.
The ceremony will also mark the launch of tunnelling work for the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project and the groundbreaking of the long-pending pod taxi project in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
The opening of select stretches on both Metro corridors had been anticipated since December 2025 but was pushed back due to the model code of conduct, an incident on Metro Line 4 and the state Budget session.
The 13.5-km line 9 connects Dahisar to Mira Bhayander.
The first phase of this line is a 4.5 km stretch containing four stations Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Mira Gaon and Kashigaon that will provide connectivity between Mira Road and Dahisar. The first phase will be connected to Metro Line 7 which runs from Dahisar to Andheri East.
The stretch is expected to significantly ease connectivity for commuters from Mira-Bhayandar, offering a direct link to Andheri without interchanges.
Officials estimate that the extension could boost ridership on Line 7 by 50,000 to one lakh passengers daily, while also easing congestion at the Dahisar check naka.
On Metro Line 2B, which connects Mandlae in Mankhurd to DN Nagar in Andheri, five stations on a 5.39-km stretch including station slike Mandale, Mankhurd, BSNL Metro, Shivaji Chowk and Diamond Garden will be opened in the first phase. The corridor will eventually connect Mandale to DN Nagar in Andheri.
The event will also see the operational launch of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the ambitious Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project. The machine, lowered in December, will begin excavation work, while preparations continue for deploying a second TBM.
In BKC, the much-delayed pod taxi project will finally see its groundbreaking ceremony. The project had been stalled due to land acquisition hurdles, particularly involving Western Railway land in Bandra East, which officials say have now largely been resolved.
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