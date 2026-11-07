Parth Pawar, son of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Saturday visited his grandfather and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai, shortly after the veteran leader was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital.

Several senior NCP (SP) leaders, including MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Jayant Patil, state president Shashikant Shinde and former minister Anil Deshmukh, were also present at Silver Oak.

The visit comes amid renewed speculation about a possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and several senior leaders joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government.