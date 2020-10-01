Parth Pawar to file intervention plea in SC demanding vacation of stay on Maratha quota

Parth Pawar is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Parth Pawar, the grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, on Thursday said he will approach the Supreme Court to file an intervention application seeking a vacation on the stay on Maratha reservation even as he is “ready to carry the burning torch” of the community’s agitation.

“Devasted to hear of the tragic death of Vivek who committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservation. Before a chain reaction of such unfortunate incident starts Maratha leaders have to wake up and fight for this cause. Requesting Maharashtra government to step in to solve the crisis,” Parth tweeted.

He added: “The flame that Vivek has ignited in our minds can set the whole system ablaze. The future of our entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court and file an intervene application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it.”

“I am ready to carry the burning torch of Maratha agitation in my heart and knock the doors of justice for Vivek and millions of other helpless ‘Viveks’,” Parth, son of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, further tweeted.

Vivek Kalyan Rahade had died by suicide in Beed district of Marathwada on Wednesday. A suicide note posted on twitter by Parth, purportedly written by Rahade, said that as a poor farmer’s son, who wanted to pursue medical education and also appeared for exams, he was banking on reservation in admission and a fee waiver. Since quota was stayed, he had to end his life, the note added.

When contacted, NCP leaders tried to underplay the development. A senior minister, requesting anonymity, said: “As an individual, Parth has the right to express his views, especially if we look in the context of a youth dying by suicide in Beed. But the larger aspect on whether he should lead the agitation will be decided by Sharad Pawar.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Parth Pawar is listening to his inner voice. He is going in the right path upholding Satyamev Jayate… The suicide by young Vivek for Maratha reservation has moved Parth and he has taken the decision to fight for the rights of Marathas, which is highly appreciable.”

During his recent tour to Solapur, Sharad Pawar had told mediapersons that BJP leaders Udayanraje Bhosale and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje – decendents of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – should take the initiative and put pressure on Union government on Maratha reservation.

In August, after Parth sought a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sharad Pawar had said that he does not give much importance to the utterance of his grandnephew, whom he called “immature”. On the day CBI did take over the probe, Parth had tweeted “Satyamev Jayate”.

Also in August, he had welcomed the commencement of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, terming it as the “reinstallation” of the Hindu faith and the end of a long bitter battle. “Finally, Ram, who embodied the faith and culture identity of India, will be now in peace. The fight was bitter and long,” he had tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd