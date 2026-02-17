Rs 1,800 crore land row decoded: How Parth Pawar was cleared in the Mundhwa deal

The Maharashtra Government has tabled the nearly 1,000-page Kharage committee report on the high-profile Mundhwa land deal, bringing administrative closure to one of the state’s most politically charged property transactions.

While the panel has cleared Parth Pawar, the son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, of criminal liability in the Rs 1,800-crore land controversy, it has recommended action against two revenue officials, even as parallel criminal investigations and court proceedings continue.

Here is a breakdown of the Mundhwa deal, why it became controversial, and where the case stands now.

The controversy centres on the purchase of over 40 acres of land in Pune’s Mundhwa area by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner. The land was reportedly valued at around Rs 1,800 crore but was acquired for ₹300 crore. Allegations also surfaced that the stamp duty of about Rs 21 crore was either waived or underpaid.

The land falls under the category of Mahar Watan land. Historically, such land was granted to members of the Mahar community in return for hereditary village duties under the old Watan system.

After the enactment of the Mahar Watan Abolition Act of 1950, these lands were converted into Occupant Class II properties. Such land cannot be sold, transferred or mortgaged without prior government approval, and any transfer without permission can be declared invalid, with the land liable to be resumed by the state.

In this case, the land was originally held by 272 watandars and was reportedly in possession of the state government, which had leased it to the Botanical Survey of India.

What the allegations were

Opposition parties alleged that the land was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without mandatory government approval. Questions were raised over valuation, verification of land status and stamp duty compliance. It was alleged that only a nominal amount was initially paid as stamp duty instead of the expected ₹21 crore.

The deal was executed through a power of attorney holder, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, who represented the 272 watandars. The police later alleged a larger conspiracy involving the misuse of official processes and irregular registration.

Arrests and legal action

Investigations by the Pune City police’s Economic Offences Wing and the Pimpri Chinchwad police led to multiple arrests. Sheetal Tejwani was arrested in December and remains in judicial custody. Ravindra Taru, the then sub registrar who registered the transaction, was also arrested in connection with the alleged stamp duty waiver.

A sessions court rejected the bail pleas filed by Tejwani and Taru in the stamp duty case.

Suryakant Yewale, the suspended tehsildar accused of facilitating the transfer, secured anticipatory bail, though investigations against him are ongoing. FIRs have also named Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, Parth Pawar’s partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, and the probe into his role continues.

The Bombay High Court has issued notices and sought responses from the police regarding bail pleas and related proceedings.

Findings of the government inquiry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a detailed administrative probe. A committee headed by IAS officer Vikas Shankar Kharage conducted a comprehensive review of historical land records, the legal status of Mahar Watan land, valuation documents, stamp duty calculations, the Revenue Department file notings and the registration process.

The Kharage panel also examined the ownership structure of Amadea Enterprises, and the sequence of administrative approvals.

In its report, the Kharage committee concluded that there is no material evidence to establish direct wrongdoing or criminal liability on Parth Pawar’s part in the land purchase.

However, the report identified procedural irregularities at the administrative level and recommended action against two officials, Suryakant Yewale and Ravindra Taru, for alleged lapses in processing and registering the transaction. Both officials were suspended after the controversy surfaced.

What Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar have said

When the controversy surfaced, the late Ajit Pawar publicly distanced himself from the transaction.

“I am not even remotely connected to this land deal. If anyone is doing wrong, I will never support them,” he said, adding that he had not spoken to any official regarding the transaction. He further stated, “If anyone has done anything wrong by taking my name, action should be taken. I will not support any wrongdoing.”

Addressing questions about his son’s role, Ajit Pawar said, “If something wrong has happened, the deal will be cancelled. There is no question of protecting anyone.”

Parth Pawar said he was a partner in the firm but was not involved in the procedural aspects of the transaction.

“All the processes were handled by authorised representatives and as per the documents available at the time,” he said. He also stated that he was willing to cooperate with any inquiry into the matter.

Current status

The Revenue Department has received the Kharage committee’s report and is expected to place it before the Chief Minister for further directions. Meanwhile, criminal proceedings linked to the FIRs and chargesheets continue in court.

Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the demand for ₹21 crore in stamp duty and penalties. The appeal is under hearing before the registration authorities, and the earlier demand remains in force unless stayed.

While the government inquiry has cleared Parth Pawar of criminal liability, police investigations and court proceedings against other accused remain active.