Parth Pawar land deal: Why High Court queries led to a ‘more professional’ probe

Parth Pawar owns 99% of the firm that bought the Pune land, yet only his 1% partner has been charged. Investigators say there's no evidence against Pawar. But the High Court has some hard questions, starting with whether he gained from the deal.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiOct 5, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Parth Pawar land deal: Why High Court queries led to a 'more professional' probeRajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Parth Pawar. (Express file photo)
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After the Bombay High Court repeatedly asked why Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, has not been named an accused in the Pune land deal case despite holding a 99 per cent stake in the firm, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date has ordered a “more professional and detailed investigation”.

The investigating officer found “no evidence” of Pawar’s complicity, and earlier this year a state-appointed committee led by IAS officer Vikas Kharage found no material evidence of direct wrongdoing or criminal liability by him. So why a “more professional and detailed investigation” now?

The deal

The FIR was registered at Khadak police station and later transferred to the Pune Economic Offences Wing (EOW). It is alleged that 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa, near Koregaon Park, leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was illegally sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP in May 2025 without mandatory state approval. The land, reportedly worth around Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly bought for Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore.

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Read | Bombay HC raps Maharashtra in Pune land case: ‘99% shareholder Parth Pawar didn’t benefit?’

Pawar holds 99 per cent of Amadea and co-accused Digvijay Patil 1 per cent. Chargesheets of January 30 and April 2 named Patil and businessperson Sheetal Tejwani, who allegedly held power of attorney for 272 watandars. The DGP stated it was “unambiguously clear” that Tejwani “conspired with Digvijay Patil and cheated the government” by illegally executing a sale deed and “underselling” the land.

What the HC asked

On December 10, 2025, hearing Tejwani’s bail plea, the court asked if police were protecting Pawar. On September 7, Justice Madhav J Jamdar noted submissions questioning whether Pawar had not been named because he was “very highly influential”, and sought affidavits from the DGP and the investigating officer (IO).

On October 1, granting anticipatory bail to suspended Pune City tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, Justice Jamdar questioned the state over “serious allegations” against Amadea. The state’s lawyer argued that Amadea was an LLP, not a firm under the Indian Partnership Act, and that Patil had taken decisions based on his “independent existence” in it.

“Your stand is that the person who is having 99% shareholding is not responsible and the one who is accused is the person having 1% shareholding,” Justice Jamdar said. “Is the person who is having 99% share, Mr Parth Pawar, not a beneficiary of this transaction?”

What the EOW found

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In his affidavit, the IO, Assistant Police Inspector Dattatraya Mahadeo Waghmare, said bank records, revenue filings and interrogations yielded “no evidence for establishing financial complicity of Parth Pawar”, and no call records, communications, meetings or instructions linking him to the co-accused.

Pawar did not sign or witness the sale deed and gave no authorisation, resolution or power of attorney to Patil or anyone else to buy the land, the IO said. No money passed between Amadea and Tejwani, and no financial trail led to Pawar. Tejwani told investigators she negotiated “solely and exclusively” with Patil.

Under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, the IO added, “Pawar could not be made an accused by holding him vicariously liable.”

“Emphasis on detailed, professional probe”

However, state DGP Sadanand Date submitted an affidavit after personally perusing case documents and interacting with the Pune CP and the IO.

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“I say that on detailed scrutiny of investigation papers, I found that on certain points, indeed, there is definitely need for more professional and detailed investigation,” DGP Date stated, adding that instructions have been issued to the Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) “to ensure comprehensive investigation against each of the named accused and other suspects.”

Citing “sensitivity of the matter and concerns expressed regarding the investigation,” the DGP ordered Pune CP to review probe progress weekly and submit a report after six weeks.

The DGP office will monitor the probe in a periodical manner and make “all necessary efforts to ensure that all available leads are vigorously pursued by Pune CP and the IO.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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