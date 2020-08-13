Parth ‘new’ in politics: Chhagan Bhujbal after Pawar snubs grandnephew

Chhagan Bhujbal said he need not speak on the issue since the party president himself has already commented on it. (Express Photo by Yatish Bhanu)

NCP leader Parth Pawar is new in politics, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday, a day after party chief Sharad Pawar censured his grandnephew publicly for demanding a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Senior NCP leader Bhujbal said he need not speak on the issue since the party president himself has already commented on it, but asserted that state Deputy Chief Minister and Parth Pawar’s father Ajit Pawar is not unhappy.

After comments of Sharad Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, caused a flutter, his nephew Ajit Pawar had rushed to meet his uncle at the latter’s residence here on Wednesday.

“I need not speak after he (Sharad Pawar) has spoken. He said Parth is immature. Now what else can I say? Naya hai woh (he is new), Bhujbal told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the Pawars and the party are “united” and Ajit Pawar is not unhappy over the issue.

“The family, which we too are part of, is united and Ajit Dada is also not unhappy. Nobody is unhappy, we all are together, the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister said.

To a question about Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays name being linked to the Rajput death case, Bhujbal said the Shiv Sena leader is nowhere related to the incident andis being targeted.

The NCP chief on Wednesday said he attaches “absolutely no importance” to his grandnephew’s demand for a CBI probe into Rajput’s death and termed Parth Pawar as “immature”, which set tongues wagging in Maharashtra’s political circles.

The veteran politician also said he had full faith in the Mumbai Police and he will not oppose if someone still wants the central agency to investigate the case of Rajput’s death.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra has been demanding a CBI probe in the case, which was eventually recommended by the JD(U)-led government in Bihar.

Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai.

