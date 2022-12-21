Part of state highway 4, Mumbra Y junction flyover to be shut for traffic

The state highway-4 between Mumbra and Shilphata will be closed for heavy vehicles while Mumbra Y junction flyover will be out of bounds for all vehicles for six hours, between 12 am and 6 am during early Monday, December 26, for the launching of girders for the upcoming Airoli Katai Naka elevated road construction work.

SVR Srinivas, Commissioner of MMRDA, which is the project implementing authority, said, “Since the work is to be done at midnight only, there are no chances of traffic congestion.”

At Mumbra Y junction, the traffic will be diverted from under the flyover for the convenience of commuters, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority

(MMRDA). Two girders have already been launched for the construction of this Airoli Katai Naka elevated road on December 19, Monday, said an MMRDA official.

The Airoli Katai Naka elevated road is part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). Srinivas said, “Launching of girders is a crucial part of this project and once it is successfully attained, a major milestone will be achieved.”