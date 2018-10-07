Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Part of foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Part of foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A BMC Disaster Control Room official said that the foot overbridge was being dismantled by the Public Works Department when the incident happened at around 4pm Sunday.

| Mumbai | Published: October 7, 2018 9:43:52 pm
Mumbai overbridge, Mumbai bridge collapse, Mumbai foot bridge collapse, foot overbridge, Mumbai news, Indian express news Heavy traffic jam on Vashi Mankurdh bridge while two cranes removed a the damaged foot over bridge (PTI Photo)

A portion of a foot overbridge Sunday collapsed near Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway, civic officials said, adding that no was injured in the incident.

A BMC Disaster Control Room official said that the foot overbridge was being dismantled by the Public Works Department when the incident happened at around 4pm Sunday.

He said that two cranes were deployed to dismantle the steel structure of the foot overbridge and one of the cranes tipped over, leading to the incident.

“No injuries have been reported so far. The debris is being cleared and the incident caused traffic snarls on the arterial road,” the official said.

Traffic police asked motorists travelling to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to take alternate routes.

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement