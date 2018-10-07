Part of foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Heavy traffic jam on Vashi Mankurdh bridge while two cranes removed a the damaged foot over bridge (PTI Photo) Heavy traffic jam on Vashi Mankurdh bridge while two cranes removed a the damaged foot over bridge (PTI Photo)

A portion of a foot overbridge Sunday collapsed near Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway, civic officials said, adding that no was injured in the incident.

A BMC Disaster Control Room official said that the foot overbridge was being dismantled by the Public Works Department when the incident happened at around 4pm Sunday.

He said that two cranes were deployed to dismantle the steel structure of the foot overbridge and one of the cranes tipped over, leading to the incident.

“No injuries have been reported so far. The debris is being cleared and the incident caused traffic snarls on the arterial road,” the official said.

Traffic police asked motorists travelling to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to take alternate routes.

