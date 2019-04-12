Mumbai: Part of FOB collapses, 2 injured in Vashi

Part of a foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed on the mini seashore in Vashi on Thursday evening. While no deaths were reported, two persons were injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Vashi, police said.

According to the Navi Mumbai disaster management cell, a small FOB on the mini seashore in Sector 8 collapsed around 9.15 pm. “Only a small part of the underside of the bridge collapsed. We evacuated all the people from the bridge and cordoned it off,” a police officer said.

“Brothers Jitendra (23) and Sarvesh (20) were injured by falling debris. While one suffered head injuries and needed stitches, the other has internal injuries. As of now, both are out of danger,” senior inspector Anil Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, both CIDCO and NMMC refused to take responsibility. CIDCO spokesperson Priya Ratambe said the bridge was constructed in 2000 by which time it had handed over the area to NMMC.