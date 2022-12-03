Part of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be opened on December 11 by PM Modi: Fadnavis

The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway will be inaugurated on December 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday.

“The first phase of the expressway between Shirdi and Nagpur will be opened for the public on December 11 by PM Modi. This would be a 570km stretch…and the remaining stretch would be opened for the public in the next six months,” Fadnavis said.

He and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the expressway to review the completion of work. “This is a big project and PM Modi will be inaugurating it. So before that, we will go and visit the expressway,” the deputy chief minister said.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is building the 701km, eight-lane expressway, touted to be the fastest in the country, at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore. The expressway will traverse through 10 districts, 6 talukas and 392 villages and cut down travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from 16 hours to eight hours, allowing vehicles to travel at a speed of 150 kmph.

Started in January 2019, the project was expected to be completed by September 2022. But the deadline was missed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the slow pace of work.

In order to ensure that wildlife around the project area does not get disturbed, the corporation has constructed 96 structures including seven overpass bridges, 89 underpass bridges and box culverts. A few bridges are being built to let wildlife cross the expressway easily.