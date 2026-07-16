South Mumbai’s iconic 110-year-old Parsi Dairy Farm’s license suspended by FDA; here’s why

South Mumbai’s Marine Lines-based 110-year-old Parsi Dairy Farm’s FSSAI license got suspended with immediate effect after an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed multiple serious lapses relating to food safety and hygiene.

As per the press note, the inspection conducted by Food Safety Officers on Tuesday, July 14, found fungal growth on walls of the storage and production areas, raw material stored directly on the floor next to fungus-affected walls, and no protected Raw Milk Reception Dock for receiving raw milk.

Officers also flagged a large presence of flies, absence of pest and rodent control nets, no Effluent Treatment Plant, incomplete medical records for food-handling staff, and missing “Best Before/Use By/Date of Expiry” information on several items. The lapses, the FDA said, could lead to “microbiological contamination of food and pose a serious health risk to consumers.”