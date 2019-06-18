Parking spaces: Authority taps TISS, AIILSG to map plots

After identifying nine plots in housing societies for parking, the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) appointed by the BMC to address the paucity of parking spaces in the city, is now seeking help from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and the All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) for mapping plots of land in the city that could be turned into parking lots. The exercise will be carried out through digital maps or GIS mapping. The proposal will be presented in the standing committee of BMC that will take a final call. TISS and the AIILSG have been appointed for carrying out the ground work and provide technical assistance to the MPA that is tasked with identifying plots of land that can be used for parking in the space-starved financial capital. The MPA is recently formed authority under the BMC.

Advertising

The MPA has also identified nine housing societies for parking. The nine housing societies are across the eastern and western suburbs, and south Mumbai. The housing societies will get revenue from car owners. They will be expected to lease the open spaces in the society.

Sources from parking authority said that they have also identified some plots near business districts Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC). At present, there are 91 on-street parking sites and 47 off-street locations or constructed parking lots of BMC. Together these parking spaces accommodate 20,000 vehicles. As per the figures provided by Regional Transport Office (RTO) nearly 32 lakhs of vehicles ply on the city’s roads daily.