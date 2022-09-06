Parking policy leaving enough space for fire engines to reach mishap site needed, says HC

Maintaining that there should be a proper policy for organised parking of vehicles so that fire engines can reach on time in case of any mishap, the Bombay High Court on Monday said that the citizens are also required to come forward and help government authorities and fulfil their duty by following parking policy.

The court made these observations while allowing Association of Cooperative housing societies in Tilak Nagar area to intervene in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a comprehensive parking policy and its implementation to prevent unorganised traffic causing difficulties for fire engines to approach an affected structure or a building.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh was hearing a PIL by Tilak Nagar CHS Ltd argued through advocate Savina Crasto. The plea stated that after a fire broke out in petitioner’s society in December, 2018, due to parking on both sides on the Udyan Ganesh road which approaches the colony, the fire engine could not reach the spot on time, leading to five deaths.

The petitioner society approached the HC after its written communications to different departments did not elicit any response. The court then converted the same into a PIL.

On Monday, Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia referred to an affidavit in reply filed by senior Police Inspector S T Bhalerao, which stated that initially, to easy out traffic problem near Ganesh Udyan road in Tilak Nagar area, odd-even parking policy was adopted last year. In spite of such a notification, the situation did not improve, so the traffic police department, on July 4 this year, declared the said road as a no-parking area.

Kantharia said that pursuant to such a directive, “Any act of committing breach of the order would be dealt with seriously by the appropriate officers of the state traffic department.” The Court accepted her statement as an undertaking by the state government.

Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through its Assistant Engineer (Maintenance) of M-West ward submitted that it has started erection of traffic signage boards pertaining to a no-parking zone on the said road.

After advocate Crasto submitted that the state government was showing “helplessness to deal with lawlessness,” the judges added that if some residents do not cooperate, what is the state expected to do about the same.

“Let there be a proper policy whereby sufficient space is provided in case of mishap so that fire engines can reach on time. Sometimes in city areas, citizens or residents are also required to come forward and help the government authorities…These are things that cannot change overnight…If you (citizens) are arguing for your rights, are they not duties? Is it not that citizens are not expected to follow duties?” the bench orally remarked.

The court also allowed Tilak Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association raising concern over difficulties faced by residents of the area due to unorganised traffic to intervene in the PIL. The association sought a policy on no-parking zones for the entire area. The bench asked petitioner and intervenor to submit suggestions through affidavits, if any, within two weeks and asked the state to file a rejoinder thereafter and posted further hearing after four weeks.