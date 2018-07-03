Follow Us:
Parking attendant stabbed to death, 19-year-old held by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police said the accused, identified as Shamshad Shaikh, a Mazgaon resident, allegedly stabbed Bhavesh Koli to death.

Mumbai | Published: July 3, 2018
The Mumbai Police has arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old parking attendant in Byculla. The police said accused, identified as Shamshad Shaikh, a Mazgaon resident, allegedly stabbed Bhavesh Koli to death.

An officer from Byculla police station said, “The incident took place Sunday evening when Shaikh’s bike grazed Koli near a parking lot. Later, Shaikh, who was accompanied by two men, confronted Koli in a parking lot. A brawl ensued and the accused stabbed Koli and assaulted two other parking attendants who tried to intervene.”

