Parents press for schools to resume 100% offline teaching

With Covid cases dropping in the city, parents want schools to return to pre-pandemic functioning with full capacity. According to many parents, students continue to face loss of academics and overall growth in the current scenario in which schools are following hybrid learning model of online and offline classes.

Schools across Maharashtra have resumed offline operations since January 24. As per existing guidelines, schools are calling students in batches or on alternate days to ensure physical distancing is maintained. But parents say schools should go completely offline with Covid cases dropping. The Mumbai Parents Association is in discussions with the civic body on this subject.

One of the parent members of the group, Gayatri Sabharwal, said, “Due to restrictions, many schools prefer to remain online. Normalcy should resume now in schools as children are at a major loss. It is contradictory that there is no virus scare when all other establishments such as restaurants, bars and parks are open in full capacity. Political rallies are being held. But only schools are not allowed to open in full capacity.”

Another parent, Anshu Batra, said, “Not only should schools start with full capacity for regular hours, they should also begin activities that are currently suspended considering pandemic conditions. School duration of limited time or no activities does not ensure less exposure to Covid anyway. Instead, it is important to now provide full access to schools for children.”

Parents say that 100 per cent offline operations should resume in schools to ensure maximum learning as online learning has low learning outcomes. Many also said facilities like bus services that are important will resume only after normalcy.

Kamini Sawant, a parent, shared, “Not only schools but even all extracurricular activities should start. They contribute to the overall growth of children. Just attending classes in schools is not enough. Schools are not only about academics.”