Parambir Singh appointed new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government Saturday appointed Parambir Singh as the Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police. The appointment was made a day after the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh clarified that Sanjay Barve’s extension as Mumbai police chief would not be extended.

Barve, who had taken over as the commissioner on February 28, 2019, was granted two extensions — in August and again in November. He was given a farewell by his colleagues at the Naigaon police station in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well,” news agency PTI quoted Barve as saying.

During the farewell, Barve reportedly met each and every official individually.

After Deshmukh’s statement Friday, a senior official from the home department had told The Indian Express, “Barve’s tenure will end on Saturday, as the state government has not sought another extension for him.

“There were no such circumstances under which an extension could be sought. Also, granting Barve another extension would upset many IPS officers who are next in line to the post, as Barve was already granted two extensions,” another official said.

Barve had courted controversy earlier this month after it came to light that he had given a pro bono contract to digitise records of Mumbai Police to a firm owned by his son and wife.

Under his tenure, central and state elections had taken place and the judgment in the Babri Masjid case was delivered without Mumbai witnessing any law and order problems.

