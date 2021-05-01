Param Bir writes to CBI against DGP, alleges ‘conspiracy to thwart preliminary enquiry’

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey has been tasked by the Maharashtra government to conduct two inquiries against Singh related to corruption. (File Photo)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged a “malicious attempt” and “conspiracy to thwart the preliminary enquiry of CBI and attempt to tamper witness” by Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey. He made this allegation in a letter to the CBI on April 19.

Pandey has been tasked by the Maharashtra government to conduct two inquiries against Singh related to corruption. Singh is also facing an FIR against him by Thane police.

In his letter, Singh also attached transcripts of conversations that he had with Pandey via WhatsApp calls recorded without Pandey’s knowledge.

The CBI is conducting the investigation into the FIR registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, based on Singh’s letter. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, along with others, had asked policemen to collect money and set monthly targets for them.

In the letter addressed to the CBI, Singh said, on April 15, he had gone to meet Pandey as a “call on” procedure after the latter was given additional charge of the state DGP.

Singh alleged that it was Pandey, who brought the matter of the CBI probe and claimed that Pandey told him to “not fight the system”. Singh alleged that Pandey had offered to mediate between him and the state government so that the two sides could reach an amicable result.

Singh further alleged that Pandey had told him that “I must withdraw the letter (based on which the CBI inquiry was ordered against Deshmukh)”. Singh also alleged that Pandey had told him to claim he wrote the letter due to “grave and sudden provocation resulting out of statements released by former Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh” against him.

Singh said apart from this physical meeting, he spoke with Pandey on three occasions and recorded the telephone conversation on WhatsApp. Singh said, “The enclosed transcript of the recorded conversations clearly shows malicious attempt and conspiracy to thwart preliminary inquiry of CBI and attempt to tamper witnesses.”

Pandey did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking his response to the allegations made by Singh.