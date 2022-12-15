Param Bir withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the channel.

The sessions court allowed his request for the withdrawal of the suit, while imposing a fine of Rs 1,500 on the retired IPS officer, to be paid to Goswami.

Singh had filed the suit in 2021, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, claiming that Republic TV made defamatory statements against him in 2020, while reporting the alleged fake Television Rating Points scam being probed by the Mumbai Police.

Lawyer Pradeep Gandhy, representing Goswami, told the sessions court that the case withdrawal should not be constituted as a settlement of the matter.