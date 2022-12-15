scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Param Bir withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami

Singh had filed the suit in 2021, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, claiming that Republic TV made defamatory statements against him in 2020, while reporting the alleged fake Television Rating Points scam being probed by the Mumbai Police.

Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Param Bir Singh, defamation suit against Arnab Goswami, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsRepublic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the channel.

The sessions court allowed his request for the withdrawal of the suit, while imposing a fine of Rs 1,500 on the retired IPS officer, to be paid to Goswami.

Singh had filed the suit in 2021, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, claiming that Republic TV made defamatory statements against him in 2020, while reporting the alleged fake Television Rating Points scam being probed by the Mumbai Police.

More from Mumbai

Lawyer Pradeep Gandhy, representing Goswami, told the sessions court that the case withdrawal should not be constituted as a settlement of the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:38:32 am
Next Story

Coastal road project: BMC & fisherfolk reach deal, width between two pillars to be increased to let boats pass

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close