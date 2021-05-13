Param Bir will not be arrested till May 20: Maharashtra Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh will not be arrested till May 20 in connection with the FIR against him being investigated by Thane Police.

The vacation bench of Justices PB Varale and NR Borkar was hearing a plea filed by Singh seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him under the Atrocities Act and other Indian Penal Code sections by an inspector.

Appearing for Singh, senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani said that the registration of the FIR was “malafide and an abuse of power by the police.” He argued that the same offence cannot be re-investigated as per law.

Counsel for the state government Darius Khambata informed the court that the investigation in the case had begun and that they would file a reply to Singh’s plea for quashing of the FIR in a week’s time.

Jethmalani argued that it was a “completely misconceived FIR” and that protection should be granted to Singh for arrest. Later Khambata told the court that the police will not arrest Singh till the next date of hearing.

The HC posted the matter for May 20.

The FIR was originally registered at Akola where inspector Bhimrao Ghadge is posted and later transferred to Thane police where the FIR is believed to have been registered. Ghadge in his complaint had made a series of allegations of corruption against Singh and other officers, during the period when Singh was posted with the Thane police.

The FIR against Singh has been registered under the IPC sections for criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.